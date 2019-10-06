Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.04.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,155. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Q2 has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,469 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $277,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $9,447,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,762 shares of company stock worth $23,936,000 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

