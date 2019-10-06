Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for $27.76 or 0.00349515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00192418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.01032292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090635 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,055 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

