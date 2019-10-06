PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $766,251.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00891780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00212125 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004184 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

