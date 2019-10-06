Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 51,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $358.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -0.43.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 275.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,200 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 263,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,224 over the last 90 days. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

