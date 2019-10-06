PUBLISH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,146.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $654,023.00 and $46,146.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00191281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.01022301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,891,559 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.