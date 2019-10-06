Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PVBC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the first quarter worth $129,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the first quarter worth $235,000. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 266,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.