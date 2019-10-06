Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.79. 737,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,339. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 1.66. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,055.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $103,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,387 shares of company stock worth $10,173,118 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Proofpoint by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.