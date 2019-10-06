Private Capital Group LLC Sells 5,797 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,054.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.