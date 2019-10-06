Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,104. The company has a market cap of $471.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

