Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PTLA. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 673,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.42 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,396,000 after buying an additional 151,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,466,000 after buying an additional 186,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 842,354 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,091,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,007,000 after buying an additional 116,789 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,590,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

