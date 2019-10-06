PolySwarm Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $7,174.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00192350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01035384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

