Polis (POLIS) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00007280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Polis has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $3,916.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,269,316 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

