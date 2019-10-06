PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at UBS Group

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.14.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.47. 2,060,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,913. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,247,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.