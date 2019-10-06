Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.48

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 114594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $461.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Director Michael Aaron Zakuta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,420.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

