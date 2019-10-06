PlayCoin [ERC20] Achieves Market Cap of $4.64 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $785,172.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00192155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.01035028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,733,534 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.