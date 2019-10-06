PlayChip (PLA) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, PlayChip has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $8.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038315 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.48 or 0.05511742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001111 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

