Pirl Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,515.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $550,939.00 and $5,515.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 55,267,301 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

