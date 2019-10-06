PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives $17.56 Average PT from Brokerages

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHAS. HC Wainwright began coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 850,166 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 489,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 283,256 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 158,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.52. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 1,447.33%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

