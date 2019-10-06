Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $52.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.67.
PFGC stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,460. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,879 shares of company stock valued at $989,482 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
