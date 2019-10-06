Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $52.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.67.

PFGC stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,460. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,879 shares of company stock valued at $989,482 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

