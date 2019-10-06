PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given a $154.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,297,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,024. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

