Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of PUB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 17,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,996. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $35,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $83,949.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,801 in the last 90 days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

