Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. 5,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 108.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 34,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

