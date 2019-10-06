Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

