Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 146,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $394.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $612,966.28. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

