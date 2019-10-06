PENG (PENG) Market Cap Reaches $109,808.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, PENG has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PENG has a market capitalization of $109,808.00 and $420.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00192177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.01033469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090755 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,101,568,369 coins and its circulating supply is 7,167,665,511 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

