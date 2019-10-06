PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNXN. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,294. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 345.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 249.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 12.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

