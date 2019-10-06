PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNXN. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,294. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 345.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 249.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 12.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
