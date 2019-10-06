Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.17.

PYPL traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,463,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $3,326,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

