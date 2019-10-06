PAYCENT One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,212.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $899,061.00 and approximately $100,212.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00191311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01026680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00090388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

