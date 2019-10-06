Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. 11,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $345.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.33. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 215,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

