Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,554,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 384,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 417,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 150,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $4,735,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the period.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock remained flat at $$23.91 during midday trading on Friday. 2,053,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

