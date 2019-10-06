Paragon Trading 16.9% Higher This Week (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Paragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and Livecoin. Paragon has a total market cap of $514,707.00 and $168.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00191281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.01022301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,206 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

