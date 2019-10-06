Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRFY. Citigroup cut Panasonic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
