Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRFY. Citigroup cut Panasonic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Panasonic alerts:

OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Panasonic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.