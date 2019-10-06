Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PFHO remained flat at $$4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.90. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

Featured Story: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.