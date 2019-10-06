Oxycoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $74,247.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036735 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

