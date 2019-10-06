OST (OST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $824,997.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDCM, Huobi and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00191608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.01035374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,550,491 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Upbit, IDCM and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.