Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,386. The company has a market capitalization of $760.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 567,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 457,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 420,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

