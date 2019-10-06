Opus Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $145,719.00 and $46.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Opus

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

