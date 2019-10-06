Open Trading Network Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $5,120.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00193301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01012548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.