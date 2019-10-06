Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on OTEX. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

OTEX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 206,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 500,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Open Text by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 133,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Open Text by 24.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 193,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

