Onix Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,707.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Onix has a total market capitalization of $25,707.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Onix has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007410 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

