One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on One Stop Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $108,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,642 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.18% of One Stop Systems worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 272,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,726. The company has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

