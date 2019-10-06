Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.