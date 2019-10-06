OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $40.22 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, OKB has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $40.22 million and approximately $54.79 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00025385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038284 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.05457315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001101 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

