ODUWA Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $330,994.00 and approximately $70,361.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033082 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00072341 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00131064 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,008.16 or 1.00098817 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002867 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

