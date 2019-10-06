Oceanlab (OCL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded up 268% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Oceanlab has traded 174.7% higher against the dollar. One Oceanlab token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Oceanlab has a total market capitalization of $3,397.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00192628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01040213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090625 BTC.

Oceanlab Profile

Oceanlab (OCL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu . The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oceanlab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

