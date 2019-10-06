Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYMX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 53,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.