Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYMX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 53,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
