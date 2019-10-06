NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.88. 1,539,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,920. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.87. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $490,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,052,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $181,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

