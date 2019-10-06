Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.11 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13,099.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Qorvo worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Qorvo stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $34,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,110 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

