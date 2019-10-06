Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 473,648 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 677,607 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 295,411 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,476,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,066,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 139,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 2,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, with a total value of $502,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

