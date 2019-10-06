Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 429,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,584. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. AXT’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AXT by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 239,715 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AXT by 520.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

